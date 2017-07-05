Cleveland police adds 65 new cruisers to emergency response fleet

The Cleveland Police Department is adding 65 new cop cruisers to the fleet on Wednesday.

The new vehicles are part of Mayor Frank Jackson's Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative and are aimed at upgrading the city's emergency response fleet.

Purchase of the 65 vehicles will cost an estimated $2 million that has already been set aside for Mayor Jackson's city enhancement plan. According to the Cleveland Police Department, the vehicles will include district cars, front line vehicles, sedans, unmarked cruisers, and more.

A presentation is planned for Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Jackson and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams are expected to attend.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.