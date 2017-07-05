Here's what happens to police-confiscated Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Ohio

Every year police departments remind everyone lighting off fireworks in Ohio is illegal. It's always interesting to check on July 5, how many arrest were made and how many fireworks were confiscated. We checked with Cleveland, Lakewood, Westlake, Akron, Canton and Lorain and the only city that had any kind of major confiscation was Akron. Every department contacted told us they received several calls and complaints.

How police get rid of fireworks:

Each department appears to have different ways they get rid of fireworks that are confiscated. In the city of Cleveland if they get a large amount they will do a controlled burn in cooperation with the Fire Department, and burn the items.

In Akron a man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and police took his two boxes of fireworks he had in his possession. Remember it's not illegal to possess fireworks in Ohio, it's only illegal to light them off. So in the Akron case he wasn't arrested for lighting them off, meaning he could actually get them back once he is out of jail on his outstanding warrant.

According to Lieutenant Rick Edwards he told police to destroy them.

"Our Property Room procedure is to hold them for 30 days, to see if the owner claims them. If not, they will soak them in a water trough, to destroy them, and then dispose of them with trash. The ones shown in the photos are not the dynamite class of explosives."

