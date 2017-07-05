Police want to talk to man who witnessed or recorded violent attack

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office still needs help from anyone who may have witnessed an assault that occurred on Put-In-Bay on September 5, 2016.

Nearly a year later Karl Goss remains on a ventilator and is currently being cared for in a long-term care facility with no improvement in his condition. Several people have been interviewed, but no one saw what caused Goss to fall to the ground.

At 9:05 p.m. that night, a fight broke out at the Jet Express Dock on Put-In-Bay, police said. Several people were involved and Goss was critically injured. Detectives would like to speak to anyone that may have witnessed any part of the altercation, including the man pictured below.

According to witnesses the man pictured approached Goss and his son and received a cigarette from them. During the altercation, the same man was either photographing or recording the incident with a cell phone. Police say this man's perspective and cooperation would be appreciated.

Anyone who witnessed, has information, or recorded the assault is urged to contact Detective Amanda Cross at 419-734-6850 or the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 419-734-4404.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.