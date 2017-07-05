Rashad Hunt indicted in murder Tierra Bryant; search for body continues

Tierra Bryant was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on March 30, 2015 (Source: Family)

Rashad Hunt, who also goes by the name Rashan Hunt, has been indicted on six charges for the murder of 19-year-old Tierra Bryant.

Hunt, 36, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and two counts of obstructing official business.

Bryant was last seen alive in Middleburg Heights in March of 2015. Although Hunt has admitted to killing Bryant, her remains have not been found. The indictment is based on Hunt's confession and evidence recovered throughout the investigation.

"Unfortunately, another teen in our community has lost their life," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "My condolences go out to the family of Tierra Bryant. It is my hope that at some point in the near future her remains are recovered so that she may receive a proper burial and assist this family in the healing process."

Since Hunt's arrest last month, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies have spent several days searching for Bryant's body, focusing on a wooded area along Mussey Avenue in Elyria. Hunt was arrested on June 20 in Sacramento and charged with murder.

Middleburg Heights Chief John Maddox said they were definitely looking at him right off the bat.

Maddox was asked why are investigators so sure they've got the right guy.

"He was charged with the crime because he made some admissions to it, so he's admitted that he killed her. He confessed," Maddox said.

The Chief says investigators believe that Hunt is sincere in trying to help find Tierra's burial site.

"We believe it took place shortly after the act and I think he was quite anxious at that point, maybe he doesn't remember very well plus two years went by," Maddox said.

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on July 19.

