Nagy Farms closing in Elyria

Nagy Farms has been around since 1942. After a couple of bad winters, they went from having 3000 peach trees to only about 800. Now they've decided to close, for good.



“You are also a little sad because believe it or not the people who come who buy peaches from us for two, three generations now,” said owner Greg Nagy.



This crop of peaches will be bittersweet to Nagy and his family.



“I've been involved in this on and off since I was about 9-years-old.”



Nagy's family tree runs deep through the land. His grandfather bought the land back in 1942 and grew the peach trees. But don't ask Nagy why peaches.



“I don't know. That was a decision grandpa made long before I was around,” Nagy laughed and explained.



At one time, the family employed about a dozen workers to keep up with the peaches and other vegetables. Like many things of days gone by, those are a distant memory.



“It's a tradition, I would say. It's going to be a long-lost art so to speak, when we are all gone. You don't find many roadside stands along anywhere in the states,” said Mary Ann Shipula of Shipula Farms.



Just down the street at Shipula farms, they sell Nagy's peaches. Mary Anne Shipula tells me her customers request Nagy peaches.



“Yes, they do. Every day!” Shipula said.



Nagy has already started selling some of the land and equipment, but he doesn't plan on sitting by idly.



“I don't know how much you'll kick back because you have to stay busy, otherwise you turn into a couch potato. That's not one crop I'm particularly fond of,” Nagy said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.