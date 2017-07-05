What are freshwater drums?

People in Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake are concerned after dozens of dead freshwater drums have been found dead floating in Lake Erie.

According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, freshwater drums are usually active at night. Large schools of the freshwater drum will feed in shallow water.

The ODNR said they communicate by making drumming sounds. Drums are usually 12-30 inches long and weigh 2-10 pounds.

According to the ODNR the fish have their eggs in shallow water. The fish also like to eat snails.

