Who is Brad Mills?

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was hospitalized on Tuesday night. Cleveland's Bench Coach Brad Mills will be the manager while Francona is gone.

This is his fifth season with the Cleveland Indians. He was also the First Base Coach with the Philadelphia Phillies when Francona was the Manager in Philly.

Mills was the manager for the Houston Astros from 2010-2012. He also played third base for the Montreal Expos from 1980-1983.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.