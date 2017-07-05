Mazda issues recalls on Mazda 3 and Mazda 6

The recall covers certain Mazda 6 cars from the 2014 and 2015 model years and the Mazda 3 from 2014 through 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Mazda is recalling more than 200 vehicles because of a potentially deadly problem.

According to the Associated Press, the parking brake may not fully release or could fail to hold the cars. This impacts Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 sedans.

Mazda car parking brake may not hold, company issues recall

