Padres down Indians 6-2 as Francona remains in hospital

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry Francona.
Perdomo (4-4) allowed one earned run in five innings and continued his turnaround after a rough start this season. The right-hander didn't get his first win until his 11th start and is 4-1 since June 12.
Carlos Asuaje drove in two runs and the Padres did just enough against starter Trevor Bauer (7-7) to improve to 14-26 on the road.
With the Padres leading 4-2 in the seventh, Spangenberg connected for his fifth homer, a shot to left off reliever Zach McAllister.
Francona missed his second straight game as he remains hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona, who was hospitalized twice last month, has been undergoing tests to determine what has been causing light-headedness and increasing his heart rate recently.
