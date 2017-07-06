185 apply for medical marijuana cultivator licenses in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has received more than 180 applications for 24 licenses to grow marijuana under the state's new medical marijuana program.

Republican Gov. John Kasich signed a law more than a year ago allowing medical marijuana to be prescribed under certain conditions to patients suffering one or more qualifying medical conditions.

The Ohio Department of Commerce on Wednesday released a list of 185 applicants for medical marijuana cultivator licenses. The application deadline for Ohio's 24 licenses was Friday.

The state plans to license up to 12 cultivators with up to 3,000 square feet (333 square yards) of growing space and 12 cultivators with up to 25,000 square feet (2,777 square yards) of space.

Ohio will award cultivator licenses based on how the businesses plan to grow marijuana, staff and secure their facilities and comply with state regulations.

