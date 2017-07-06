Young siblings injured during central Ohio shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old boy has been critically injured and his 2-year-old sister less seriously hurt after being struck by gunfire during a central Ohio shootout.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2utcLaU ) the siblings were among a group of children playing near a tree Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Columbus' east side. Columbus police Homicide Sgt. Stan Latta said early Thursday that the 8-year-old's condition is "touch and go" while his sister is in stable condition.

The siblings haven't been identified.

Latta says it appears at least two people were exchanging gunfire when the children were shot.

Witnesses estimated hearing at least 10 rounds being fired.

A woman escaped injury after a stray round struck the driver's side window of her minivan as she talked on a cellphone.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.