Police: 16 cars vandalized overnight on city's west side

Cleveland police are investigating a string of car vandalism. More than a dozen vehicles were damaged overnight on the city's west side.

According to police, 16 vehicles were damaged at some point overnight along West 52nd Street near Detroit Avenue and on West 60th Street near Storer Avenue.

Most of the vehicles sustained damage to their windows, though drivers told Cleveland 19 that nothing appeared to be stolen.

Tatiana Tamajen says this is not what you want to see, anytime, let alone first thing in the morning.

"This is insane, I just got a brand new car," she said.

C-Auto Glass is offering a discount to anyone who had their car windows smashed in.

Police are still investigating the incidents.

