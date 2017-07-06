Newcomerstown cop indicted on charges after lying about being shot

The Newcomerstown police officer that lied about being shot by an man during a traffic stop has been indicted on several charges related to his fabricated story.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, former Newcomerstown police officer Brian Eubanks was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in Tuscarawas County.

Eubanks, 37, is now charged with the following:

One felony count of inducing panic.

One felony county of making false alarms.

Two felony counts of tampering with evidence.

One felony count of forgery.

One misdemeanor count of worker's compensation fraud.

Eubanks admitted to investigators that he made up the story that left to a "Blue Alert" in April. He initially said that he was shot by an unknown man and then pursued them through Tuscarawas County. The alleged suspect turned himself in, but was quickly released after questioning. Eubanks then admitted that he shot himself in the arm.

"The fictional story that this defendant is accused of concocting led to a response involving local, state, and federal authorities, and an Ohio Blue Alert was issued to put the entire state on alert," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

