Northeast Ohio native Jessica Eye returns to the UFC on Friday

Barberton's own Jessica 'Evil' Eye returns the octagon on Friday. Eye who is 11-6 in her career is going against undefeated Aspen Ladd.

The Rootstown High School graduate is currently 13th in the world in the bantamweight division. Eye has lost her last four UFC fights.

Eye vs. Ladd will be aired on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. on Friday. The card will be headlined by Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje.

