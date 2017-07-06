Police arrest mom of toddler found dead in hotel room

The mother whose dead 18-month-old son was found in a Jackson Township hotel room Monday was arrested three days after the investigation began. Stephanie M. Buchanan, 26, was taken into custody on an obstructing official business charge.

At 5:30 a.m. on July 3, Jackson Township Police were called to a Motel 6 for an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. The Jackson Township Fire Department transported the child to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Buchanan's charges stem from her misleading authorities by providing several aliases for Jasmin Nance and misleading officers regarding their relationship.

Nance, 25, was also served a warrant for obstructing official business. According to police Nance gave them several different aliases to conceal her identity. She was arrested by Jackson Township Police on July 3, on a felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County for endangering children. Both Buchanan and Nance lived at 6880 Sunset Strip Ave, NW.

Buchanan’s four other children, three girls ages 4, 6 and 9-years-old and one 6-year-old boy are with Stark County Protective Services after the July 3 incident.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office and Stark County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the toddler's death.

