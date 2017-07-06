This is what nearly $4M gets you in Avon Lake lakefront property (photos)

A custom-built brick and stone Georgian Manor is selling for $3,995,000.

The home is right on Lake Erie's shore at 31964 Lake Road in Avon Lake. The home features an elevator for all four levels, a 2,000+ bottle wine cellar, a golf putting green and simulator and a movie theater.

Every bedroom has a suite and private bathroom. The home has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

There is an infinity pool, hot tub and access to Lake Erie with a boat hoist.

For more information on the Lake Road property listed by Howard Hanna Real Estate, click here.

