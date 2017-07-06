Ohio House lacks votes to override governor's Medicaid veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has declined to call a vote to override Gov. John Kasich's (KAY-sik's) veto to preserve Medicaid expansion.

The Republican-controlled chamber lacked the required 60 required votes Thursday for an override. Kasich vetoed a budget provision Friday that ordered him to seek federal permission to suspend enrollment July 1, 2018, and to prevent those who drop out of the health care program from re-enrolling.

The lack of a vote Thursday means the House can still override the veto before the chamber ends its two-year session in December 2018.

The Ohio Senate must wait for the House to act before it can call a vote to override the veto.

The Kasich administration had estimated that 500,000 low-income Ohioans would lose health coverage within 18 months of a Medicaid freeze.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.