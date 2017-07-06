Is there a revenge porn law in Ohio?

When Rob Kardashian blasted his ex-fiance Blac Chyna on social media he may have gone too far legally when the posts included nude pics of Chyna.

Non-consensual pornography, which has become known as "revenge porn," is when one disgruntled member of a couple posts intimate pictures and videos traded during happier times. Originally the pictures or videos may have been sent, or taken together consensually, but when posted for the internet to see was done so without the consent from the other person.

According to a 2016 report by Data and Society, some 4 percent (or 10.4 million) people in the U.S. who use the internet have been hit with the threat of revenge porn.

Social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram and more, all have rules against posting sexually explicit photos.

What are the "revenge porn" laws in Ohio?

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office Ohio is one of about one-third of U.S. states who don't have specific laws on the books when it comes to posting revenge porn. Although AG spokesman Dan Tierney says there are several areas of the Ohio Revised Code where an act like posting pics or videos without someones consent could end up being prosecuted.

- ORC 2907.323 If the victim is a minor it's "Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material." Second to fifth degree felony.

- ORC 2917.21 If the victim is an adult charges could include "Telecommunications Harassment." First offense is a first degree misdemeanor, subsequent charges goes to fifth degree felony.

- ORC 2907.08 If the images were not taken consensually charges could also include "Voyeurism." Of a minor is fifth degree felony, of an adult first or second degree misdemeanor.

The Attorney General's office also points out, on top of possible criminal charges, in Ohio it is possible for a victim to sue for damages associated with the images being posted.

Is Ohio working on "revenge porn" laws?

Last year House Bill 353, titled "Prohibits circulating private sexual images," never made it out of committee was trying to get true revenge porn laws passed in the state of Ohio. The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) and would have done a lot more than charge the person who vengefully posted images, the bill would have also protected victims from being retaliated against by their employers.

According Sen. Schiavoni's in Columbus he intends on reintroducing the bill in the next few months in the upcoming general assembly session. "These images can cause irreversible damage to a victim's career and personal life. It's long past time for Ohio to protect our citizens from vengeful partners. I will be reintroducing my bill to make 'revenge porn' illegal in our state. Hopefully, this time, we can come together to hold these perpetrators accountable."

