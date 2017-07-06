Euclid police warn of scammers using fake money

The Euclid Police Department is warning people and local business owners of a scam involving counterfeit bills.

According to police, fake motion picture money is being used for deliveries. Scammers call for a delivery at a vacant address and then pay for the delivery with the fake bills. Police say deliveries at night make it even harder to tell if the money is real because it is darker and harder to see.

To spot a counterfeit bill, look for text that reads "Motion Picture Use Only," which is seen on both sides of the bills. The movie money can come in all denominations, including $20 and $100 bills.

If anybody comes across these fake bills, please contact the Euclid Police Department.

