Former sticky-fingered councilwoman sheds tear as judge hands down 10-day sentence

A former Brook Park councilwoman is headed to jail for 10 days.

A judge sentenced Julie McCormick Thursday and ordered her to begin serving her time on July 14.

She told the judge she was sorry, and apologized to Brook Park residents.

"I would like to apologize for the poor decisions that I made that led me to being here today," she said. "I know that what I did was wrong and I regret my unlawful actions."

Julie McCormick apologized to her family for her actions before sentencinghttps://t.co/1jfmSe4sTi pic.twitter.com/BiCLQzIMmp — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 6, 2017

McCormick pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor theft back in June. She was charged with thefts that total more than $1,000 from Target stores in Strongsville and North Olmsted.

She was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,200 to Target plus fines and court costs. Once released McCormick will also be on probation for a year and has to complete 20 hours of community service.

McCormick initially refused to leave her city council position. She even filed a restraining order against the council's efforts to remove her. She eventually resigned in March.

