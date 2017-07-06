July 6 celebrity birthdays: George W. Bush, Eva Green, Sylvester Stallone

Jim Gaffigan

The comedian is turning 51 on July 7. Gaffigan is known for being featured on the Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

According to TVGuide.com he has also performed on Broadway.

Michelle Kwan

The figure skater is turning 37 on July 7. Kwan won two medals in her Olympic career.

According to Biography.com she works with the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Chris Anderson

Anderson won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2013. As a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 he averaged 2.3 points a game.

He turns 39 on July 7.

