2 dogs rescued after being stuck in a car that reach temps of 161 degrees (Video)

Two dogs are in good health after officers with the Roswell, Georgia Police Department rescued them from a car that reached 160 degrees on July 2.

According to police, officers arrived on scene after someone noticed the dogs suffering in the car. Investigators said the dogs were inside the car for more than an hour.

One of the dogs suffered a heat stroke seizure. Investigators provided urgent medical care to cool off and hydrate the animals.

The dogs were taken to an emergency animal hospital. Both of them were treated and discharged with good health.

The owner of the dogs was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. The dogs were seized as evidence by animal control.

Police are trying to get the message out about how dangerous it can be to leave a pet inside a hot vehicle. Investigators are asking people if they see an animal trapped inside of hot car you should call 911.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF THE INCIDENT BELOW.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.