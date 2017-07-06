Bridgestone Invitational to honor Arnold Palmer

It's only fitting that the bridge on the 16th green at Firestone Country Club is being dedicated to Arnold Palmer before the Bridgestone Invitational tees off in early August. Arnie's the one who gave the hole its' nickname, "The Monster".

That was back in 1960, one year after the now-legendary 667 yard hole had been lengthened. Palmer came in for the '60 PGA Championship, and in typical Arnie fashion, went for the green in 2.

By the time the smoke cleared, Palmer was putting an 8 on his card and was out of contention. When asked about new and improved (and longer) 16th hole, Palmer called it "ridiculous".

But Arnie would come to appreciate the hole, winning two more times at Firestone, including two years after his infamous triple-bogey.

On August 2nd, the bridge will be dedicated to the golf legend, who passed away at the age of 87 last September.

