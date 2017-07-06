Where does all the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure money go?

This week the Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio Foundation awarded the six grant programs their funds to support everything from detection to treatment to support. In 2016 the Komen Foundation in Northeast Ohio raised some $650,000 through several events. Komen reports that 75 percent of the money raised from the race goes toward local grants and 25 percent supports national research grants.

One of the notable organizations is the Center for Appalachian Research in Cancer Education. They run a program called Project Hoffnung (HOPE) for the Amish and Mennonite Breast Health Project. The grant was for $74,999 and will be a huge help considering Ohio contains the world’s largest Amish settlement, and several dozen smaller settlements are scattered throughout Ohio in mostly rural, underserved communities where access to cancer screening is limited or unavailable. With the grant money the program is hoping to reach 400 women in Ohio.

Here is a list of all organizations who received their grants:

Center for Appalachia Research in Cancer Education

Project Hoffnung (HOPE): The Amish and Mennonite Breast Health Project

Amount Awarded: $74,999

JD Breast Cancer Foundation

Project Lifeline: Helping Women Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment in Northeast Ohio

Amount Awarded: $25,000

Karen P. Nakon Breast Cancer Foundation

Financial Assistance for Those Burdened with High Costs of a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Amount Awarded: $25,000

Mercy Medical Center

Boldly Going the Distance: Mobilizing Quality Breast Care to Women in Need

Amount Awarded: $75,000

The MetroHealth Foundation

Bringing Education, Advocacy and Support Together (BREAST)

Amount Awarded: $74,865

Summa Health System

Shop Talk

Amount Awarded: $17,000

