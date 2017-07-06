3 large cars added to the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list

Three large cars have been added to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Pick Award.

According to a news release The Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Toyota Avalon all had good ratings in five crashworthiness tests. The three vehicle's headlights were rated good or acceptable by the IIHS.

For more information how the cars ranked on this years test click here.

Click here to see how your car ranks.

The Lincoln Continental, Mercedes E-Class and Toyota Avalon outperform other large cars in new tests. https://t.co/vifFe7Xh3q pic.twitter.com/TAyvwYCJqw — IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) July 6, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.