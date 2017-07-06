2 people dead after a crash in Copley Township

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV in Copley Township. Investigators said the crash happened at 7:05 a.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred on Collier Road at the intersection of Knox Bouelvard in Copley Township.

A man driving a GSX motorcycle with a female passenger was southbound on Collier Road. A 56-year-old Akron woman was operating a Kia Sorento eastbound on Knox Boulevard.

The man was not wearing a helmet, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was wearing a helmet and later died at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. Speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor in this crash.

