Crews yank Cleveland city vehicle from giant east side sinkhole

Crews worked to get a city vehicle out of a sinkhole on Cleveland's east side Thursday evening.

Cleveland Water officials say they received a call Thursday afternoon regarding a possible 6-inch water main leak on E. 127th, between Locke and Cornado avenues.

They said an investigator got out of his vehicle and began looking for the leak after arriving on scene. Officials say the street began to collapse shortly after the investigator parked the vehicle.

At that point, the vehicle fell into the hole.

The employee was not harmed.

Crews have removed the vehicle from the hole, and officials plan to assess the damage and make repairs. They anticipate water service will be restored in the area by Friday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the time being.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.