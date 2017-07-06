Teen charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after fatal Strongsville crash

A 16-year old is being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, and three counts of vehicular assault.

Cleveland 19 is not naming her, because she's not an adult.

The driver struck a tree this past month in Strongsville. Kailee Mayher, 16, died in the crash, and three others were injured.

Investigators say the teen driver was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

