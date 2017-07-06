Owner of pit bull that attacked 6-year-old had been previously cited for dog-related offenses

It has been two days since neighbors heard sirens in front of a Cleveland home where a pit bull attacked a 6-year-old girl.

Police said Anastasia and her mother, Dawn Highsmith, were at a house on West 22nd Street when the home owner's pit bull snapped, latched onto the child's face, and dragged her around a room.

The girl's mother and another woman tried to get the dog off of her, but the owner -- Michael Shaw, Jr., a Cuyahoga County correctional officer -- had to shoot it four times before the pit bull could be stopped.

Anastasia's mother didn't want to talk on camera, but says she suffered lacerations on her arm from trying to fight the dog off of her daughter. She said it was a difficult time for her family, adding Anastasia is strong and doing fine.

Court records show that Shaw was cited for various dog offenses while living in Euclid last year. Charges there included letting his dog run loose, failing to register the dog, and failing to provide the dog with adequate food and water.

Shaw pleaded guilty to a lesser charge before he moved the dog out of the city.

Mom of 6 year old attacked by pit bull tells me "she's doing fine, she's strong" @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/snZa7Rm3ON — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 6, 2017

