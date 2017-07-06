2 teens shot in Cleveland

Two teens were shot Thursday in Cleveland.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. near E. 94th and Kenmore Avenue.

One 17-year-old male was taken to University Hospitals with a gun shot wound to the shoulder. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say another 17-year-old male was shot twice in the arm.

