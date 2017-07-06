Romona's Kids: High school choir teams up with local band to help families through tough times

Some local students recently stepped up to help with a local band's new song that's helping people cope with losing a loved one.

Those Parma teens are this week's Romona's Kids.

The Parma High School choir is featured on the recording of the song “Live On,” by local Emmy Award-winning band Drenalin. Band member Dan Gutschmidt wrote the song after losing his mother, father, and grandfather in 2016.

In the music video, choir members hold up signs showing the names of loved ones they’ve lost.

The band is even starting a nonprofit organization to help families in need during tough times.

