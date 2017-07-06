Parma residents fretting Friday's forecast after week of flood clean-up

Many in Parma who just finished cleaning up their flooded basements are worried about more rain in the forecast Friday.

It's been almost a week since heavy rains flooded several basements in Parma near Ridge and Pearl roads.

Lori Mitchell found sewage in her basement after storms this past Friday. Cleveland 19 checked in again with Lori on Thursday and she's cleaned up most of the mess since then. She says the water went back down on its own, but the smell was unbearable.

"Me being pregnant, I wanted to throw up the whole time honestly, but other than that it was pretty easy," she said.

A lot of her family's clothes down in the basement at the time were ruined, so she won't be keeping anything down there anymore.

"I wanted to throw the clothes out because I couldn't get the smell out of them, so yeah I'm going to cry if it does again," Mitchell said.

Down the street at Sam's Club in Brooklyn, cars were stuck in a flooded parking lot and emergency crews shut down Brook Park Road for a few hours to clean up all of the debris.

Lori never had a problem with her basement before.

"I don't know where it came from. I don't know if it was the drainage or what it was to be honest," she said.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter says unfortunately there's no quick fix, but they're working to improve the city's sewer system. He says they've invested $13.8 million into maintaining and improving sewer lines since 2012. And they continue to fix culvert pipes, improve sewer management, and monitor the flow of city creeks.

In the meantime, Lori says there's not much she can do.

"I'm not ready for rain, I'm not ready to go through all of that again," Mitchell said.

The mayor says they've cleaned and inspected about 530 miles of sewer lines. He says they are studying why the flooding is happening and trying to come up with solutions.

He says they're also fighting for federal funding to help with the flooding.

