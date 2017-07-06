Several suffer from smoke inhalation after high rise fire in Cleveland

A fire broke out in a high rise building in Cleveland on Thursday.

It took place at 7400 Wade Park, near the intersection of Wade Park and Addison Road.

The fire was put out by 10:30 p.m., but authorities said several people suffered from smoke inhalation.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

