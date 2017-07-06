Police name area rapper as suspect in assault, robbery

Police say the lead singer of an area rap group called "Cake Boy Rich" recently grabbed a woman and tried to pull her into a car.

The woman was recently assaulted and robbed on the 2200 block of East 83rd, according to authorities.

Rapper Tim Willis is accused of grabbing the woman as she was getting into her purse. Police say her hand was shut in the vehicle's door as she resisted, and the vehicle took off driving northbound on East 83rd.

The car eventually stopped to release her hand, which at that point was fractured, according to police.

Willis has been identified as a suspect in the case.

Police are working to identify a second offender in the case. His picture has been attached to this story.

