Crews work overnight to repair giant sinkhole on Cleveland's east side

Crews have to remove water from the hole before making repairs. (Source: WOIO)

Crews are working to remove water from the huge sinkhole before they can start filling the hole.

Cleveland Water officials say they received a call Thursday afternoon regarding a possible 6-inch water main leak on E. 127th, between Locke and Cornado Avenues.

They said once the investigator got out of his vehicle and began looking for the leak the street collapsed.

The vehicle fell into the hole.

The employee was not harmed. Water had to be shut off for several hours but was restored to families living on the block around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Some structural issues have come up with the sewer lines. The road could be torn up for the next day or so.

The Water Department released the following statement about how the repair is coming along.

Water service was restored early this morning around 12:30 a.m.

Crews are working to expose the sewers to determine the extent of damage to them. So far, we have found that some lateral sewer pipes were damaged and need to be replaced. Water Pollution Control will perform these repairs once we have excavated deep enough to expose the pipes completely. I don't have a timeframe for repairs on this – it depends on the weather and amount of damage to the other equipment.

We are also working to secure the water line while we excavate to make sure it doesn't break or get damaged.

We'll keep you posted.

