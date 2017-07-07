3 rescued from Cleveland south side house fire

Cleveland firefighters were called to 2908 Searsdale Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Friday for a house fire. The home was occupied. The call came in as a possible entrapment. There were 5 people inside the home at the time. Three were rescued and transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

