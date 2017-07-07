West Shoreway to close Friday for repaving work

Some work planned for the Shoreway. Beginning Friday morning, the eastbound side will be down to one lane starting at 10 a.m. from Lake Avenue all the way to the Main Avenue Bridge.

It will remain that way until Monday, July 17 at 6 a.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation is doing some repaving on that stretch of highway and expects major delays coming into downtown.

Plan accordingly.

