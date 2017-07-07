Time to start thinking of back to school check-ups

We may still be weeks before back to school season but local doctors remind us of the importance to schedule your kids' exams now instead of waiting until last minute. Strongsville Dental Associates offered answers on a few things we should check off our checklist before school starts.

Before kids head back to school:

Schedule a dental cleaning now because appointments book up quickly before school starts

College kids should make sure they get in before heading back to school

If your children do sports make sure you get them a properly fitted mouth guard

Schedule a physical before school starts

