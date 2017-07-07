Balto, Cleveland's most famous canine hero returns

Balto, the sled dog that saved an Alaskan town from a diphtheria outbreak is back in Cleveland.

The taxidermied sled dog is on display at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. In 1925 Balto led a team of dogs on the final leg of the expedition to deliver lifesaving serum to Nome, Alaska. The expedition inspired the modern Iditarod Race.

Balto's been on loan to a museum in Alaska since March.

The iconic sled dog was bought by a group of Clevelanders after a Cleveland businessman saw him performing in a Los Angeles circus. Balto lived out his final days at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

After his death, the Siberian Husky found a resting place at the Natural History Museum.

