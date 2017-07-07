Indians manager Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure at Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Indians manager, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) Thursday. The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry’s heart rhythm over the past several weeks.

According to a team release, Francona is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. He's expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two.

Francona hasn't been feeling well for the past several days. He's been hospitalized and missed some games to undergo testing.

The 58-yer-old is expected to resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14. However, he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11.

The bench coach, Brad Mills has been managing the team while Francona's been gone.

