25-year-old man dead after a crash in Akron

A 25-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Akron. Investigators said the fatal crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 7 on East Tallmadge Avenue near Blaine Avenue.

Investigators said the man as traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on East Tallmadge Avenue in a white Mercedes Benz E350. The driver drove off the north side of the roadway and hit three utility poles and finally came to rest against a building at 87 East Tallmadge Avenue.

Investigators said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victims name is not being released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

