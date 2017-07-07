Fans can sign cards for Terry Francona at the Indians game starting Friday

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter fans can sign cards for Terry Francona at the home game Friday night vs. the Detroit Tigers. Cards will be at the concourse.

We will have cards on the concourse tonight for fans to sign to wish Terry well. pic.twitter.com/VttuNyKInB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017

Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) Thursday. According to a team release, Francona is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure.

He's expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two.

The 58-yer-old is expected to resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14. However, he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11.

The bench coach, Brad Mills has been managing the team while Francona's been gone.

