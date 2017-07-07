Cleveland artist with Lynyrd Skynyrd connection shows off art

For 20 years, Solon native Michael Cartellone has been playing drums for the legendary rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Saturday he moves in front of the stage to show off his artwork.

"I am really excited about this because I've been showing my art in galleries for several years but this is my first show in my hometown Cleveland," said Cartellone.

Cartellone has created a new genre, Pixelism. At first it appears his painting is a simple modern art statement but as your eyes adjust you'll see there's more.

Cartellone says he will have about 70 paintings in his show.

"It's intended to give a little challenge to the viewer if they can figure out what it is. Sometimes they are easier and sometimes they aren't," he said.

Much of Cartellone's work will be very nostalgic. He creates a lot of work of things very Cleveland.

Cartellone's show is at the Hilton Downtown from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

