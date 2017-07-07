150 kids get new bikes in East Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

150 kids get new bikes in East Cleveland

Photo of the kids with their new bikes (Source WOIO) Photo of the kids with their new bikes (Source WOIO)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

150 bikes greeted a group of kids from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Urban Youth Initiative this afternoon.

After an “energy” themed field day on June 9, the children received a workbook to test their knowledge on nutrition, physical activity, science, and the importance of sportsmanship. The 150 top scoring youth received bikes.

The Earn-a-Bike Program is funded by NEOCycle, a division of the nation’s largest urban cycling festival.

Ohio City Bicycle Co-Op gave lessons on bicycle education and safety. Each child received an invitation to NEOCycle on Sept. 9 at Edgewater Park in Cleveland

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly