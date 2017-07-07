150 kids get new bikes in East Cleveland

Photo of the kids with their new bikes (Source WOIO)

150 bikes greeted a group of kids from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Urban Youth Initiative this afternoon.

After an “energy” themed field day on June 9, the children received a workbook to test their knowledge on nutrition, physical activity, science, and the importance of sportsmanship. The 150 top scoring youth received bikes.

The Earn-a-Bike Program is funded by NEOCycle, a division of the nation’s largest urban cycling festival.

Ohio City Bicycle Co-Op gave lessons on bicycle education and safety. Each child received an invitation to NEOCycle on Sept. 9 at Edgewater Park in Cleveland

