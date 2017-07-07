Red Sox and Reds wish Francona a speedy recovery

Teams around Major League Baseball are wishing Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona a speedy recovery.

The Cincinnati Reds posted: Here's to a speedy recovery for Terry Francona. We know you'll be back in no time, Tito! #TeamOhio

The Boston Red Sox Posted: We're with you, Tito. The game is better with you in it. Looking forward to seeing you back in the dugout soon.

Francona was the manager of the Red Sox when Boston won the World Series in 2004 and 2007.

The Indians manager underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) Thursday. According to a team release, Francona is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure.

He's expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two.

The 58-yer-old is expected to resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14. However, he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11.

The bench coach, Brad Mills has been managing the team while Francona's been gone.

