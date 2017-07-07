Police vehicle spotted blocking fire hydrant – again

Despite a warning from Cleveland’s top brass to police officers not to block fire hydrants with their vehicles, Cleveland 19 recently found another cruiser blocking a hydrant downtown.

A photo taken this week shows a marked Cleveland Police vehicle parked directly in front of a fire hydrant outside of the Justice Center on Ontario Street.

Chief Calvin Williams issued a notice to officers last November, stating that members of the Cleveland Police Department should be complying with all city ordinances, including parking. The notice was issued after Cleveland 19's Chief Investigator Carl Monday reported on law enforcement and other government vehicles filling up the handicap parking spaces around the Justice Center.

The Chief’s memo states, “Parking violations shall be strictly enforced around the Justice Center, including: handicapped parking, bus stops or taxicab stands, fire hydrant, crosswalk, and no parking.” Officers who are caught violating the parking ordinances could face disciplinary action, while their vehicles are supposed to be ticketed and towed.

The only exception to be made for illegally parked police vehicles is when the person operating the vehicle is actively engaged in an emergency call.

Parking within ten feet of a fire hydrant is a minor misdemeanor offense in the state of Ohio. According to the City of Cleveland’s website, the cost of a ticket for blocking or parking too close to a fire hydrant is $50.

