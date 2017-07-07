Police: Body found in the woods

A body was found in the woods in Rittman on Friday morning.

Police said around 9:30 the body of a middle aged man was found on the 500 block of Gish Road. There were no signs of violence apparent on the man's body.

Investigators don't know how long the body has been in the area.

Positive identification has not been made at this time. The area where he was found was handled as a crime scene.

Police said the Wayne County Coroner's Office took custody of the body and autopsy is planned.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.