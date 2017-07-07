Wife of slain Cleveland firefighter convicted in murder-for-hire scheme

A Cleveland mother and wife was convicted Friday of aggravated murder and other charges, including conspiracy.

Uloma Walker-Curry was found guilty nearly four years after her husband's murder.

Lt. William Walker, a 15-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department, was shot to death outside his Lampson Road home in November 2013.

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Walker-Curry sought out and paid Chad Padgett and his cousin, Chris Hein, to murder her husband. As a result of her actions, her husband was shot to death.

Walker-Curry's trial began on June 21. She did not take the stand in her own defense.

Gunman Ryan Dorty, Padget and Hein have already pleaded guilty.

She'll be sentenced on August 8.

