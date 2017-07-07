More Sears and Kmart stores are closing as retailers continue to struggle in 2017. (Source: Matt Polkiewicz/Wikicommons)

The Kmart in Garfield Heights is closing. The store is located on the 12500 block of Rockside Road.

The announcement was made on Friday. Sears Holdings said Liquidation Sales begin as early as July 13 at all the closing stores.

A Kmart in Dayton is closing and a Kmart in Toledo is closing as well. For the entire list of Kmarts closing in the country, click this link.

