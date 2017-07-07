Senator Sherrod Brown speaks out about potential repeal of Affordable Care Act

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown spoke Friday about the impact repealing the Affordable Care Act would have on Ohioans.

Both the Senate and House bills to repeal the Affordable Care Act would scale back Medicaid expansion. Brown said, Medicaid assists 700,000 families in Ohio and helps families trying to move out of poverty.

"Medicaid will not look anything like five years ago, anything like today," Brown said.

In Ohio, 973,000 children rely on Medicaid for their health insurance. That number accounts for over half of all Ohioans relying on Medicaid.

"Not everyone may realize that a huge portion of the people Medicaid helps are Ohioans who are working, who pay taxes, but who have a child with a disability or with serious special needs," Brown said.

The Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut federal funding of Medicaid and force Ohio to make widespread cuts to the Medicaid program, according to Sen. Brown.

"Primarily this legislation is a tax cut," Brown said. "The 400 richest families in the United States will get a $7 million tax cut every year for the next 10 years."

Brown said the new legislation may be voted on next week.

